Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 48,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 221,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

