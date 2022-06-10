6,601 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

