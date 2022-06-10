Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

