Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $173.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

