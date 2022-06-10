Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,400 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

