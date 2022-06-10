Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BP by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 373,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.52 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

