Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $580,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

