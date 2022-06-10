Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 453,970 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,970 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.41% of Sutro Biopharma worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of STRO opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

