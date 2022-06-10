Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI opened at $110.64 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $157.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.