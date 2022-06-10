Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $345.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

