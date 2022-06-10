Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $608,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 429,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

