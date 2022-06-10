Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 336.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Chesapeake Energy worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 93.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

