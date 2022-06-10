Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

Sempra stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

