Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 400.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

NYSE DTE opened at $128.44 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.