Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.04.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

