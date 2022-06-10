Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $27.21 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.87% of GrafTech International worth $27,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 623,556 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,164,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 592,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.6% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

