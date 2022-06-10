Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.79. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $136.31 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.