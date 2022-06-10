Marshall Wace LLP Has $23.35 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,723 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Avis Budget Group worth $23,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

