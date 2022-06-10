Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nordson worth $48,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Nordson stock opened at $214.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.