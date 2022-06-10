MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

