MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $317.08 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.34. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

