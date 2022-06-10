Marshall Wace LLP Has $27.37 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,695 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $404.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.