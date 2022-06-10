Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $43,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.