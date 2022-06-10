Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) by 182.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $27,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,248 shares of company stock worth $3,475,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $311.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.81. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.20 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

