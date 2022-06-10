Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 192,058 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of FOX worth $25,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

