Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 702,608 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Olin worth $47,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

