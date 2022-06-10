Marshall Wace LLP Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6,159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.06.

Shares of AON opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.93 and its 200-day moving average is $293.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

