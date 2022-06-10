MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

NYSE CB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

