Millennium Management LLC Acquires 131,995 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Textron worth $49,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

