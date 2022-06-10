SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 155,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,390 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

