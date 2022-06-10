Marshall Wace LLP Invests $25.72 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 509,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.41 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,574,153 shares of company stock worth $54,902,627 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

