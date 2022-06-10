Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.