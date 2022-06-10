Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,231 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DIVO opened at $35.28 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

