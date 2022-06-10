Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

