Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

