Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $745,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.