Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Linde by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

LIN stock opened at $318.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.