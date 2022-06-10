Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,102 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

