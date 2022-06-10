Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $51.14 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

