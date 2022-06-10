Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 201,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $30.87 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

