25,137 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

