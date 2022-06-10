Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $986,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

