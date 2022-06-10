Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $635,000 Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

