Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $692,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

