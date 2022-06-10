Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,597,000.

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

