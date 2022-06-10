Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,836,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $271.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The company had revenue of $358.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

