Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $679,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 68.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 269,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 135.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock worth $42,962,642. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

