Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,117 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $315.66 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

