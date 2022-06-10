4,743 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,081,000 after buying an additional 1,477,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

