5,168 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

